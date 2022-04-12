Man charged with arson in Scottsville

Albemarle County police say a man set fires near two businesses near the Scottsville Shopping Center on Tuesday and then rammed a police cruiser as he tried to escape westbound on Irish Road.

Police said an officer from the county department and an investigator from the county Fire Marshal’s Office were called to the center after citizens reported a man setting fires.

When officers responded, the suspect returned to his vehicle and struck the police car, leaving the area at a high rate of speed.

He eventually stopped and was arrested by police.

Police said Kenneth Michael Proffitt, 53, of Wingina, has been charged with two counts of felony arson and two counts of misdemeanor arson.

Other charges could be filed, police said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked by police to contact CrimeStoppers at (434) 977-4000 or CrimeStoppers@albemarle.org.