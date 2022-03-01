 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man arrested on UVa Grounds, charged with abduction

Larry Allen Young, Jr.

A Monday incident that left the University of Virginia in lockdown for about 15 minutes ended with the arrest of an Orange County man on charges of abduction, brandishing a firearm, assault and battery and violating a protective order.

UVa Police arrested Larry Allen Young, Jr., 24, after they responded to a reported possible armed robbery in the Central Grounds Parking Garage on Emmet Street.

The man had fled by the time police arrived, but he was later found in the construction area behind Alderman Library.

“After negotiating with the subject for a period of time, he was taken into custody without further incident. A weapon that was discarded was recovered from the scene,” police said in a statement.

Police said they are unaware if any shots were actually fired, at least on the UVa Grounds.

Police did not release information on what led to the incident and gave no additional details about it.

Young was scheduled for a hearing in Albemarle County General District Court on Tuesday, but that was continued until March 17.

