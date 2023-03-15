Albemarle County police have arrested a man after a hit and run in the 2200 block of Hydraulic Road on Tuesday after his car allegedly struck a county schools employee who was trying to help students and parents safely navigate the afternoon school pickup.

Donald Ralph Navone, 75, was charged with violation of duty of driver to stop after police say he hit a school employee. The employee was treated for minor injuries by Albemarle County Fire Rescue at the scene, according to authorities.

The suspect allegedly fled the scene after striking the employee with his car, according to the Albemarle County Police Department. Witnesses were able to describe him and his car, so police were able to locate him later.

The crash occurred not far from the Lambs Lane Campus, which houses Albemarle High School, Journey Middle School and Greer Elementary.

County police spokeswoman Bridgette Butynski did not identify the employee.

“It was a school employee who was trying to get the students and the parents out of the parking lot and then out onto the road,” Butynski told The Daily Progress on Wednesday.