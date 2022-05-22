Madison man in custody in connection with Saturday shooting

Albemarle County police have located and arrested a Madison man in connection with the early Saturday morning shooting of a person at a county home.

Danny J. Wynkoop, 23, was arrested last Saturday on charges of malicious wounding and using a firearm to commit a felony. Both charges are felonies.

According to investigators, police were called to a home in the 2300 block of Thomas Jefferson Parkway, also known as Route 53, around 2 a.m. on Saturday for a reported shooting. When they arrived, they discovered the victim had left the home in a private vehicle to get emergency medical attention.

The wounds were not life-threatening, police said.

Police have not released further information as to what led to the shooting.

Police are continuing to investigate and ask anyone with information about the incident to call CrimeStoppers at (434) 972-4000.