Love born through soldier's sacrifice

“Also, my father’s uncle was a published genealogist. I started looking at his research when I was about 21,” she said. “Since I had lost three grandparents when I was young, I felt I couldn’t really know myself if I didn’t know my ancestors.”

The odd story of love and death starts with the birth of Percy Lee Dowell on March 12, 1895 in Gilbert Station, Albemarle County. His father, Reuben Paschal Dowell, was a worker on the railroad. His mother, Martha Ann (Wilkerson) Dowell, took care of the vast and exhausting duties of a woman who is mother to a dozen on a 19th Century farm in rural Virginia.

When the Great War came calling, Percy answered. He signed up and was assigned to E Company, 116th Infantry, a Virginia outfit. It was joined with outfits from New Jersey to form the 29th Infantry Division, known as the Blue and Gray.

After stateside training, Percy’s unit was sent to France in July 1918, where a few months later it would be tossed into the grinder of the horrific and fatal finale for World War I, the Meuse-Argonne Offensive.

Dowell’s last two weeks of life were in hell, beginning in the early morning hours of Oct. 8 when he and his comrades fought pitched battles with bayonets and bullets, man-to-man and hand-to-hand, to wrest ground from the Germans.