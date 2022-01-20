 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Louisa County man sentenced for repeat child porn crimes

A Louisa County was sentenced by U.S. District Court judge on Thursday to 12 years in prison for possession of images depicting the sexual abuse of children.

Ian Andrew Zearley, 40, pleaded guilty to the charge last summer. Court documents show that Zearley was charged with possessing the materials while free on supervised release for a previous conviction for possession of child pornography.

Because of his prior conviction, and condition of his release, law enforcement was monitoring Zearley’s computer usage and discovered he had searched for “real hardcore child porn,” and “boys severely whipped and bleeding.”

Police also discovered Zearley had authored two stories that described, in graphic detail, the rape and abuse of young boys.

Police searched Zearley’s house and found business cards indicating Zearley was the president of the “Pedophile Associates of America.”

They also found electric shock equipment, pepper spray, a ski mask, a pellet gun, a list of children’s names and how Zearley knew each child. Children’s items, such as diapers, bottles, and toys were found in the search plus eight computer-generated images of child sex abuse.

“Mr. Zearley was on supervised release when he not only possessed images of the sexual abuse of children, but horrific tools that showed he was on the precipice of effectuating his violent fantasies towards children,” United States Attorney Christopher R. Kavanaugh said Thursday. “I am grateful to the FBI, U.S. Probation Office, and the U.S. Marshals Service for bringing this defendant to justice before he could commit additional harm to our community.”

Miyares fires 30 in AG's office

