Louisa County law enforcement officials oppose criminal justice bills

“I will just suffice it to say is it was horrific, it will turn your stomach, it will turn anyone’s stomach of anyone who ever hears about it,” McGuire said “I’ve been prosecuting sexual predators for over 20 years and it is by far the worst I have ever seen, and I don't say that lightly. It is horrible, there's just no way around it.”

Harry’s victim, who was 11 when she was found and rescued, was kept inside a wire cage, fed narcotics, and was repeatedly raped and emotionally abused, a detective with the Louisa County Police Department said. To this day she has not emotionally recovered and deals with trauma from her time being abused by Harry.

Harry’s sister, Jacky Harry, also spoke at the press conference, urging viewers not to support the legislation, which she said could allow for people like her brother to be released from prison on parole.

“He shouldn't be able to have a chance at parole because he hurt not only children, but the rest of his family and we all have to deal with it every day,” she said.

Noodle Neunam, a relative of the victim, made a similar request, occasionally choking back tears as he recounted the difficulty the child victim had recovering.