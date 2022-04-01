Louisa County fox found to be rabid

A sick fox found on a Louisa County road has tested positive for rabies and officials are warning residents who may have encountered it to contact health department officials.

The gray fox was found near Paddock Wood Road, also known as Route 686, off of Columbia Road, also called Route 615.

The rabies test on the fox was reported as positive on Thursday.

“Anyone who may have received a bite or scratch, or were otherwise exposed to the saliva from a fox on or around March 29 should call the Louisa County Environmental Health office at (540) 967-3707 to report your potential rabies exposure,” officials with the Blue Ridge Health District said in a statement.

Health officials say rabies is a deadly disease that is 100 percent fatal in humans and animals once symptoms begin, but can be prevented with proper treatment if attended to immediately after exposure.