Longtime Crozet principal to retire

DAILY PROGRESS FILE Principal Gwedette Crummie waves to students and parents who walked to Crozet Elementary in September 2015. She's retiring after 12 years as principal of the school.

After a dozen years leading Crozet Elementary, Gwedette Crummie is retiring, according to a recent announcement to the school community.

Crummie, the division’s longest-tenured principal, will step down this summer before the school welcomes 219 students from Brownsville Elementary following a redistricting approved earlier this year.

The $20.4 million, 28,000-square-foot expansion of Crozet will open this school year.

Crummie, who has worked in education for 36 years, wrote in her message to families that the decision to retire was difficult.

“However, the time is right for a new principal to join this remarkable school community with its beautiful new addition welcoming all students and families,” she wrote, adding that she’ll be starting a new career as a coach for young principals.

Before becoming principal at Crozet Elementary 12 years ago, Crummie served as an administrator for Baker-Butler Elementary and Burley Middle schools, among other roles in the division.

“One of my proudest accomplishments was accepting the 2015 U.S. Department of Education Green Ribbon Schools award on behalf of Crozet Elementary,” Crummie wrote. “This school is an example to the rest of the state and country of how excellence, growth and community act as pillars of strong students and teachers.”

Crummie wrote that she’ll help with the leadership transition and encouraged the school community to participate in the search for a new principal.

“I want to emphasize what an honor and joy it has been to serve this community,” she wrote. “I would like to express my deep appreciation for your constant support of our students, teachers, staff and families for the role you will all play in shaping a bright future for our school community.”

