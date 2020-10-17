Youth-led event calls for sidewalk on Yorktown Drive

Near one end of the street, 12-year-old Isabelle Drury and her family were selling homemade Rice Krispie treats to raise money for the Kindness Cafe, a nonprofit coffee shop that employs adults with cognitive issues.

Drury, who is friends with Sederberg, said she had helped organize the event and was hopeful that a sidewalk would be installed.

“We used to be able to bike at our old house but we can’t do that here because of the cars,” she said. “We also can’t really walk at night either because it’s too dangerous.”

Near the other end of the street, sisters Ella and Rose Inofuentes were selling cookies. The nine-year-old and six-year-old said they weren’t sure how many cookies they’d sold but they were sure to include a gluten-free option.

At least two Charlottesville City Councilors stopped by the event, talking to residents about their needs and the logistics of a sidewalk project.

Clad in a white facemask bearing the word “VOTE,” Councilor Heather Hill said she understood the residents’ concerns. As with most things in the city, Hill said the issue comes down to priorities and funding, which dictate when and where the city can build sidewalks.