Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin has announced his four latest appointments to the University of Virginia Board of Visitors on Wednesday.

The appointments of Paul Harris, Paul Manning, John Nau III and Rachel Sheridan are effective on July 1. Appointees will make their first appearance on the board at the Sept. 14 meeting.

“UVA has made great progress toward the goals described in our 2030 Strategic Plan, but we have more to do,” UVa President Jim Ryan said in a statement Wednesday.

Nau is not a new face; he previously served a term on the board from 2011 to 2015. Nau is chairman and CEO of Silver Eagle Beverages, founder and president of the Nau Foundation and chair of the Texas Historical Commission.

Manning, CEO of PBM Capital Group, has many ties to the UVa community. He has served on the board of Strategic Planning Commission for UVa, the UVa Health Foundation Board and the President's Advisory Committee board. Manning also partnered with UVa to open an institute for biotechnology.

Harris is a previous member of the Virginia House of Delegates. He is now executive vice president and chief sustainability and compliance officer of Huntington Ingalls Industries.

Sheridan is a partner at the Kirkland and Ellis law firm. She also holds the position as the vice president of the Virginia Athletics Foundation.

“I’m grateful for the service of our outgoing board members toward these efforts, and I am looking forward to collaborating with our newest board members as we continue to work to make the University the absolute best version of itself,” Ryan said in his Wednesday statement.

The Board of Visitors is the governing body at UVa and approves policies and budgets for the university. It meets four times a year. Meetings are open to the public. Board members serve four-year terms.

Current members of the board whose terms are expiring on June 30 include James Reyes, Angela Mangano and Louis Haddad.

UVa Rector Whittington Clement is also leaving his post at the end of the month. That position will be assumed by Robert Hardie, sitting vice rector, effective July 1. Carlos Brown will then take the seat of vice rector.