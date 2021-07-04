WTJU combining education with all that jazz

“We just received the grant last month so we’re at the early stage where we’re figuring out the goals for the class,” he said. “We’re looking at exactly what we want a student of this content to take away from it and the mission of the whole thing. We’re putting pen to paper about exactly what that is.”

The intended audience is students ages 16 to 19, but Moore said they hope to make the course relevant to anyone interested in the music or the history.

“The idea is that history teachers, music teachers, teachers in social science all can find something, even if it’s not the whole curriculum,” Moore said. “When you look at the state’s [Standards of Learning], there are episodes and learning modules in the course that could be great to help with a time frame or moment in history.”

For the radio station, getting into the education game is a natural part of the broadcast mission, Moore said.

“Jazz, and music and arts in general, are such a core part of the human experience. A lot of radio stations out there say, ‘we play great music and we entertain people and we sell ads,’ or whatever, and that’s great. Entertain people and have fun, too,” he said.

“But WTJU’s mission is to bring people together through music and conversation and connect people with the community and make them feel at home. Those core human needs, to be heard and understand and feel a sense of belonging and experience beauty, are things that radio can do very well and WTJU can do especially well,” Moore said. “This course will be an extension of that. Sure, it’s not on air, but it’s another way we bring our mission to people through music.”

