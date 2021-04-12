Work to convert Rosenwald school in Albemarle into community center moving forward

Renovation plans for a Rosenwald school in Albemarle County are taking another step forward.

St. John Family Life and Fitness Center Inc. and the Building Goodness Foundation have submitted plans to request a special-use permit from the county that would allow the building in the Cobham-Gordonsville area to be used as a community center.

The project is years in the making, and Rebecca Kinney, president of the St. John group, said they’re excited to get it off the ground and to be open to the public. Kinney said their main goal is to restore and preserve the former school.

“This will be a place where you can come and enjoy hearing us tell stories about the time that we spent in the school,” she said. “It will be a place where we’ll have an exercise room, we will have exercise classes, we will have classes and workshops that you can attend, and lectures. In addition, you’ll be able to spend time in our resource library, and also walk down memory lane with us as we tell stories about our experiences in school, and about the neighborhood and the church.”