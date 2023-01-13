Woodbrook Elementary to host 9th annual 'Miles for Martin'

Woodbrook Elementary School plans to hold its ninth annual “Miles for Martin” event this coming Monday, Jan. 16, in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

The event, open to the public, will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Students and community members will walk around the Woodbrook track to raise money for the African American Teaching Fellows, which works to recruit African American teachers for public schools in Charlottesville and Albemarle County.

Woodbrook currently employs two full-time fellows.

Donors can bring cash or checks directly to the event; they can also give online at aatf.org. Woodbrook has requested that donors add “WESMLKAATF23” to the end of their name.

Woodbrook Elementary is located at 100 Woodbrook Dr. in Charlottesville.