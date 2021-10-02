Women United in Philanthropy awards $40,000 in grants

Women United in Philanthropy has awarded $40,000 in grants to three non-profit organizations.

All Blessings Flow's Flowing and Growing program will receive $17,500; Charlottesville Public Housing Association of Residents' internship program will receive $17,500; and the Yellow Door Foundation will receive $5,000 to go towards rent for one apartment at Stone Creek.

WUP has awarded more than $690,000 to local nonprofit organizations whose focus is to improve the lives of women and children in our area.

"The goal of WUP’s collective giving is to award grants with a transformative impact on the organizations making a difference in the lives of women and children in our local community," said Connie Horan, WUP 2021 Grant Committee Chair, in a news release. "All 27 organizations that submitted grant proposals strengthen and positively impact our community, making it difficult to choose only three to receive grant funding."

UP grants are funded through membership, "in the spirit of collective giving."

The seven area nonprofit finalists who applied for programmatic or project-based funds and participated in the year-long grant application process gave final presentations last spring in a public streaming event. Presentations can be viewed at WomenUnitedCville.org.