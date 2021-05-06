 Skip to main content
Woman pedestrian killed in crash on I-64 in Albemarle
breaking top story

Woman pedestrian killed in crash on I-64 in Albemarle

Virginia State Police

An unidentified woman was killed early Thursday morning while walking on Interstate 64 near the 108 mile marker in Albemarle County, according to a news release from the Virginia State Police.

A tractor-trailer was traveling in the left lane on westbound I-64 when it struck the woman, who was walking in the lane, according to the release. The woman died at the scene. Police said the tractor-trailer was unable to avoid hitting her.

Troopers responded to the crash at 5:06 a.m. An abandoned vehicle was found in the median near the 107 mile marker, and police are working to determine if there is a connection between the vehicle and the woman who died.

The woman's remains were taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Richmond for positive identification. 

— Staff reports

