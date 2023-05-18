Albemarle County police have arrested a man and a woman after officers said they interrupted an “infant abduction in progress.”

Police said they arrested 34-year-old Catherine Ortiz-Caridad and 24-year-old Wilson Canan-Cruz on Monday and charged the pair with abduction as well as filing a false police report.

According to the police, Ortiz-Caridad and Canan-Cruz were caught attempting to abduct the infant child of a relative they had been trusted to care for while the mother was preparing for a move out of state.

“On Sunday, April 23, 2023, members of the Albemarle County Police Department were dispatched to a residence located on Wilton Farm Road for an infant abduction in progress,” the police department tweeted on Wednesday. “Once on scene, officers found three adults arguing over the custody of an infant.”

With the assistance of the Albemarle County Department of Social Services and Homeland Security Investigations, police detectives said they learned that the infant’s biological mother had temporarily placed her baby in the care of relatives while she reestablished herself in another state.

“When the infant’s mother returned to Virginia, the temporary guardians prevented the mother access to the infant, and they subsequently presented themselves to the police as the biological parents,” the police department said on Twitter. “The infant, who has been in the custody of ACDSS since the April 23, 2023, was returned to the out of state mother after a DNA test confirmed she was the biological parent.”

Police said Ortiz-Caridad and Canan-Cruz were both being held at Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail without bond.