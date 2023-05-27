Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

As storm clouds approach Charlottesville, contingency plans have been made for the outdoor memorial for the local boy who was struck and killed by a baseball earlier this month.

The family of Calvin Ness, who died on May 10, still plans to hold a "Celebration of Life" for Ness at 3 p.m. on Monday.

Original plans called for the gathering to be held on the baseball field at Charlottesville High School. But, with the chance of rain inching upward over the weekend, a family representative told The Daily Progress on Saturday that, should the weather worsen, the event will be moved to the Ting Pavilion on the Downtown Mall.

"At CHS, all seating will be in the field beyond the diamond so please plan to bring a blanket for the outfield or lawn chair and seat yourself along the warning track," Heather Hill said Saturday. "At the Ting Pavilion, seating will be provided under the canopy."

The 13-year-old Ness, an eighth-grade student at Buford Middle School, was hit in the head with a ball before a community baseball game on May 8.

Ness was immediately taken to the University of Virginia Pediatric Intensive Care Unit, where his doctors declared him brain dead two days later.

Ness is survived by his mother and father, Elizabeth Korab and Jason Ness, as well as his two younger siblings, 12-year-old Robinson Ness and 9-year-old Mallory Ness.

Korab is principal at Burnley-Moran Elementary School.

In a message to the Burnley-Moran community, which Korab calls the “BME Family Clowder,” she said that baseball and education have been woven into her “family thread and into Calvin, Robinson, and Mallory’s lives.”

Baseball has also been woven into the plans for Calvin Ness' Monday memorial.

"The family invites all who want to honor Calvin to join them and wear what you would to the ballgame," Hill told The Daily Progress on Saturday. "Hot dogs, nachos, pretzels and refreshments will be available following the ceremony as will outdoor games for kids, and kids at heart, to play as the location and weather permit."

More information, Hill said, can be found Monday at C-will.org, the homepage for the fundraiser the Ness family has established in Calvin Ness' honor.

That fundraiser is collecting money for Buford Middle School athletics in his name. The Ness family has said tens of thousands of dollars have already come in.

They hope it will help Buford students “grow athletic skills, camaraderie, sportsmanship and joy for all Buford students.”