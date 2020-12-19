With passenger traffic down, CHO officials optimistic for 2021

Despite a significant drop in passengers, the Charlottesville-Albemarle Airport officials says it has a lot to be thankful for in the new year.

“I believe that going into the new year, we're going to be turning the corner, especially with the vaccine,” CHO Executive Director Melinda Crawford said. “And it’s not just airports; it’s our economy and the general conditions of our environment right now.”

The airport has remained open throughout the pandemic, and it has made a number of changes to the facility and its cleaning protocols to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Still, passenger numbers have dropped by about 60% to 70%, officials said.

Nationally, the Sunday after Thanksgiving was the busiest air travel day since the pandemic started, according to the numbers from the Transportation Security Administration.

Crawford has a saying she shares regularly — “when you see one airport, you've seen one airport” — and said that recovery at airports across the country has varied depending on how much the area has opened up and the kind of passengers they typically serve.