Wintergreen Resort in Nelson County announced Friday it will conclude its winter season early due to unusually high temperatures.

The resort will close the slopes on Sunday, marking the shortest ski season in at least a decade at Wintergreen totaling about 68 days.

The resort posted a message to its blog Friday: "The southeast has experienced two consecutive weeks of record warm temperatures far above the seasonal norms for February."

Temperatures the day before had climbed as high as 80 degrees in the area.

A view from the resort's live mountain camera on Friday showed patches of ground around slopes with limited snow.

Weather information available on the resort's website showed a temperature of 48 degrees at an elevation of 3,300 feet on Friday afternoon.

"In spite of a valiant effort to keep the ski season going by making snow at every opportunity," the post said, Wintergreen will close the winter season at 5 p.m. on Sunday.

This year’s ski season opened on Dec. 20.

Last year, the ski season at Wintergreen lasted 95 days, according to Wintergreen's profile on Ski Central. Over the past decade, the season has averaged 99 days. The shortest season over the past 10 years, before this year, was 2016, which totaled 89 days.

The resort's "Mission: Affordable" season passes will be valid Saturday and Sunday, according to the resort.

As of Friday, six slopes out of its advertised “26 slopes and trails” were open for skiing and riding with an average base of 26-32 inches.