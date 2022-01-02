Winter weather expected to pack a punch; VSP says stay off roads if possible Monday morning

FROM STAFF REPORTS — While there was no white Christmas or anything close to it, the first day back at work may be white -- but it also could be dangerous. The National Weather Service is calling for snow, rain and sleet early Monday, Jan. 3, with a sharp drop in temperature from about 50 degrees F beginning at midnight to 32 degrees at noon Monday.

Also, showers are predicted to begin about 11 p.m. Sunday. The collision of cold and wet air could result in a wintry mix that not only may make you want to head back under the covers but also should make you think twice about driving, the Virginia State Police said in a press release.

The VSP is encouraging Virginians to avoid traveling during inclement conditions. The National Weather Service is calling for accumulations of snow, as well as combinations of rain and sleet in the early Monday morning hours. If possible, delay travel overnight and early Monday, VSP urges, to allow VDOT an opportunity to treat and clear roadways for safe travel.

The National Weather Service forecasts another sharp drop in temperature Monday night, with a low of 17 degrees possible on Tuesday morning, Jan. 4. That's the day local schoolchildren are due back into classrooms.