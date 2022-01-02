 Skip to main content
Winter weather expected to pack a punch; VSP says stay off roads if possible Monday morning
Afton Mountain crash

COURTESY VIRGINIA STATE POLICE

Fog on Afton Mountain created icy road conditions that led to a tractor-trailer sliding out of control and overturning on Interstate 64 on Nov. 17. The tractor-trailer was then struck by a tour bus. No fatalities were reported, but about 30 people were treated for injuries.

FROM STAFF REPORTS — While there was no white Christmas or anything close to it, the first day back at work may be white -- but it also could be dangerous. The National Weather Service is calling for snow, rain and sleet early Monday, Jan. 3, with a sharp drop in temperature from about 50 degrees F beginning at midnight to 32 degrees at noon Monday.

Also, showers are predicted to begin about 11 p.m. Sunday. The collision of cold and wet air could result in a wintry mix that not only may make you want to head back under the covers but also should make you think twice about driving, the Virginia State Police said in a press release.

The VSP is encouraging Virginians to avoid traveling during inclement conditions. The National Weather Service is calling for accumulations of snow, as well as combinations of rain and sleet in the early Monday morning hours. If possible, delay travel overnight and early Monday, VSP urges, to allow VDOT an opportunity to treat and clear roadways for safe travel.

The National Weather Service forecasts another sharp drop in temperature Monday night, with a low of 17 degrees possible on Tuesday morning, Jan. 4. That's the day local schoolchildren are due back into classrooms. 

If you must travel during the storm, the VSP advises:

- Before heading out, check Virginia road conditions at www.511virginia.org or download the VDOT 511 app.

- Clear all snow and ice from the roof, trunk, hood and windows of your vehicle - car, SUV, minivan, pickup truck, commercial vehicle - before you travel.

- Use your headlights - in rain and snow. Virginia law requires headlights on when your wipers are active.

- Drive for conditions - slow your speed and increase your traveling distance between the vehicle ahead of you.

- Always buckle up.

- Avoid distractions - put down the phone.

- Do not call 911 or #77 for road conditions. Please leave these emergency lines open for emergencies only.

