Winter storm warning to begin at 10 a.m. Sunday

A Sunday snow storm is predicted to drop between three and six inches of snow with some ice and wind, according to a winter storm warning issued by the National Weather Service.

The snow forecast is slightly less than what the weather service projected Friday.

The warning takes effect at 10 a.m. Sunday for the Charlottesville area, including Nelson, Greene, Madison, Rappahannock, Orange and Culpeper counties. The warning is set to expire early Monday morning.

The National Weather Service said power outages and tree damage are likely because of the ice. About one-tenth or three-tenths of ice could accumulate. That paired with the wet, heavy snow and wind could bring down more trees.

“Travel could be nearly impossible,” the NWS said in its warning. “The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.”

The weather service said that snow could fall at one to three inches per hour late Sunday, which could make roads impassable for a time.

Albemarle County issued a declaration of local emergency Saturday in response to the forecast. Gov. Ralph Northam declared a statewide emergency before leaving office.

For local updates on the emergency and available resources, call the local emergency hotline at (434) 297-8415 or go to communityemergency.org