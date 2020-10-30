Winter is coming to Central Virginia, causing concerns of COVID resurgence

Social distancing, wearing masks and avoiding being indoors in close proximity to other people for long periods of time may prove difficult to maintain during the Thanksgiving and winter holidays.

“You really have to make sure that the people you are with have not been exposed to anyone with the virus, and that’s hard to do,” McKay said. “It’s also hard to maintain social distancing at family gatherings and to keep wearing masks indoors. You need to consider the risks, whether you’re traveling by commercial airliner or in a car, and how much you can limit contact with other people as well as how the others have been able to limit their contact.”

McKay said it may be wise to consider postponing holiday celebrations or canceling them until next year.

“We need to think about the risks. People are going to have to make hard choices because we’re tied emotionally and mentally to family holidays. But we know enough about the virus now to know that being indoors with other people for long periods of time, especially without masks, is a big risk,” he said.