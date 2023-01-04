 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Winner crowned in light-hearted "Bridge Hit List" contest

Bridge master

Emily Fannin, Thomas Storrs, and Travis Koshko celebrate with Storrs' daughters Rosemarie, Josephine, and Trueheart on Wednesday.

 HAWES SPENCER, THE DAILY PROGRESS

University of Virginia graduate student Thomas Storrs, center, celebrated with his family Wednesday morning as he claimed victory in the fourth annual UVA Corner Bridge #HitList Contest.

A light-hearted project by Travis Koshko, the chief meteorologist at CBS-19, right, the Twitter-based contest bestows bragging rights on the person who correctly guesses how many trucks will get scalped by the low-clearance train trestle at the corner of 14th Street and University Avenue.

"I give all credit to skipping school to watch 'The Price is Right,'" said Storrs, who correctly guessed six strikes in 2022.

Storrs won the fourth annual UVA Corner Bridge #HitList Contest
