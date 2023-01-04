Winner crowned in light-hearted "Bridge Hit List" contest

University of Virginia graduate student Thomas Storrs, center, celebrated with his family Wednesday morning as he claimed victory in the fourth annual UVA Corner Bridge #HitList Contest.

A light-hearted project by Travis Koshko, the chief meteorologist at CBS-19, right, the Twitter-based contest bestows bragging rights on the person who correctly guesses how many trucks will get scalped by the low-clearance train trestle at the corner of 14th Street and University Avenue.