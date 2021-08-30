 Skip to main content
Weyers Cave man dies in collision with cement truck in Charlottesville
Weyers Cave man dies in collision with cement truck in Charlottesville

A Weyers Cave man died Monday in Charlottesville after a cement truck collided with his pickup truck.

According to the city, Charlottesville Police Department officers responded to a motor vehicle collision at a construction site in the 900 block of Druid Avenue around 1 p.m. 

The city said a cement truck had collided with a pickup truck and the 53-year-old male driver of the pickup truck, a resident of Weyers Cave, was seriously injured outside his vehicle. He was transported to the University of Virginia Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead a short time later. The city did not release his identity.

According to the city, the driver of the cement truck was not injured and is cooperating with the investigation. No charges have been made and the exact cause of the crash remains under investigation. 

— Staff reports

