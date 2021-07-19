Weekend rains force Emmet Street lane closure

Road crews on Monday shut down the southbound lane of Emmet Street near the University of Virginia to repair a utility trench damaged during heavy rains over the weekend.

Emmet Street near Ivy Road wlll be closed for at least 48 hours and as long as 72 hours beginning at 4:30 p.m. Monday.

All southbound traffic will be detoured to Massie Road and Copeley Road, officials said. Local traffic will be allowed for access to the UVa parking garage at Rothery Road.

Directional Services Inc. is in charge of the project on behalf of Charlottesville’s Department of Utilities. The contractor is relocating a natural gas pipeline from the west side of Emmet Street to the east side to accommodate the UVa Ivy Corridor Project.

The heavy rains from storm over the weekend damaged the trench that had been dug for that purpose.