Website to list affordable housing in Charlottesville area

“This will help any developer with affordable product reach the appropriate customer base,” Stimart said.

Chip Boyles, executive director of the TJPDC, said the maximum for-sale price and rental amounts for the listings still need to be decided.

“What that boils down to — which we've been talking about since we began the Regional Housing Partnership — is what are we calling affordable housing?,” he said. “No matter who you talk to, there are somewhat different definitions.”

Area median income for Albemarle, Fluvanna, Greene and Nelson counties and Charlottesville is $93,900 per household, according to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. Area median income for Louisa County is $74,300.

Committee member Sunshine Mathon, the Piedmont Housing Alliance’s executive director, said the generally accepted limit for rental housing is 60% of AMI and for homeownership is 80% of AMI, but that it can vary by jurisdiction and family size.

“It’s not as straightforward in some ways, but I think it's worth using those as two cap limits and then filtering it further underneath that,” he said.

A small, ad-hoc committee will be meeting to decide the maximum unit prices ahead of the website launch.