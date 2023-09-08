The Charlottesville area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though it will feel even hotter at 94. 68 degrees is today's low. Today's forecast brings 53% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyprogress.com.