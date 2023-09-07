The forecast is showing a hot day in Charlottesville. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 95. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 68 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 7, 2023 in Charlottesville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Scattered showers and thunderstorms return to end the week, but soaking rain will not be common. Meteorologist Sean Sublette explains.
Charlottesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching…
Good football weather for the major Virginia college teams on Saturday — even for the Cavaliers on the road in Tennessee.
Charlottesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 98. Today has the maki…
The peak of hurricane season is here and there are three potential cyclones to watch in the Atlantic Hurricane Basin.