Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Charlottesville. It should reach a mild 79 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms today. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 65% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyprogress.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 10, 2023 in Charlottesville, VA
