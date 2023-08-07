The forecast is showing a hot day in Charlottesville. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. A 70-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 55% chance of rain. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyprogress.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 7, 2023 in Charlottesville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Charlottesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 89 degrees. A 72-degree low is forecasted. There is a 6…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. Peri…
Charlottesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Charlottesville. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cl…