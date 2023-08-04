Charlottesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are suggesting a 21% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyprogress.com for local news and weather.
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. Peri…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Charlottesville. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cl…
Let's talk about how to move in and out of the water so that you're not hurt by the power of the waves. Learn how to be wave safe on the East …