The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Charlottesville community. It should reach a moderate 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees today. The area will see heavy rain today. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 70% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyprogress.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 28, 2023 in Charlottesville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Large complexes of storms are expected north of Virginia Wednesday and Thursday nights, and some may survive southward into the state.
The Charlottesville area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. 70 degrees is today's low. The forecast is calling for…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Charlottesville. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. A 70-degree low is forecasted. Today's forec…
The Charlottesville area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 93. Today has the makings of a…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Charlottesville. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 95. Today has the makings of a …