The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Charlottesville community. It should reach a moderate 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees today. The area will see heavy rain today. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 70% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyprogress.com for more weather updates.