The forecast is showing a hot day in Charlottesville. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. A 70-degree low is forecasted. Today's forecast brings 34% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyprogress.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 24, 2023 in Charlottesville, VA
