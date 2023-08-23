Charlottesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 23, 2023 in Charlottesville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Charlottesville, Culpeper, and Waynesboro will all get a couple of comfortably cooler nights this weekend. Meteorologist Sean Sublette explains.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Charlottesville. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 91. Today has the makings of a …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Charlottesville. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature i…
The Atlantic Hurricane Basin is waking up. The National Hurricane Center is watching the possibility of three new named storms through the wee…
Charlottesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures tho…