The Charlottesville area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 59 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyprogress.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 22, 2023 in Charlottesville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Charlottesville, Culpeper, and Waynesboro will all get a couple of comfortably cooler nights this weekend. Meteorologist Sean Sublette explains.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Charlottesville. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 91. Today has the makings of a …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Charlottesville. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature i…
The Atlantic Hurricane Basin is waking up. The National Hurricane Center is watching the possibility of three new named storms through the wee…
The Charlottesville area can expect a hot day. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. The su…