The forecast is showing a hot day in Charlottesville. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 94. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. A 71-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Charlottesville, Culpeper, and Waynesboro will all get a couple of comfortably cooler nights this weekend. Meteorologist Sean Sublette explains.
