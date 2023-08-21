The forecast is showing a hot day in Charlottesville. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 94. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. A 71-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.