Charlottesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 59 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyprogress.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 18, 2023 in Charlottesville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Charlottesville. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature i…
The Charlottesville area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 94. Today has the makings of a per…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. A 74-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Ke…
The Charlottesville area can expect a hot day. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. The su…
The Charlottesville area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 90. Today has the makings of …