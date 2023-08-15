The Charlottesville area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyprogress.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 15, 2023 in Charlottesville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hurricane experts at the National Hurricane Center are forecasting more tropical cyclones for the rest of the hurricane season in it's August …
The Charlottesville area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 94. Today has the makings of a per…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Charlottesville. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. Today's fo…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. A 74-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Ke…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Charlottesville. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 93. Today has the makings of a…