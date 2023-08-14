Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. A 74-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 14, 2023 in Charlottesville, VA
