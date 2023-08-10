The forecast is showing a hot day in Charlottesville. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. Today's forecast brings 56% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyprogress.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 10, 2023 in Charlottesville, VA
