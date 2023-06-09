The air quality in the Charlottesville area dropped precipitously on Friday.

As of Friday morning, Crozet had the worst air quality index in the entire state. Charlottesville ranked sixth. And the air quality in Virginia overall is the worst the commonwealth has seen in at least the past five years, according to the Weather Underground news service.

After three years of recommending Virginians stay outside to protect themselves from COVID transmission, medical experts are now advising Virginians stay inside to protect themselves from the polluted air drifting down from Canada where hundreds of wildfires are still burning.

On Friday morning, the air quality index in Crozet west of Charlottesville peaked with a score of 213 around noon Thursday, according to AirNow, a partner of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. On Friday morning, when Crozet ranked the worst in the state for air quality, the index hit 151.

At the same time, the air quality index in Charlottesville hit a near-hazardous 248 at noon on Thursday and 115 on Friday morning.

Between 200 and 300 on the index is considered "very unhealthy." Anywhere between zero to 50 on the index is considered healthy.

The air quality became so bad as the weekend neared that the playoff games in the Virginia High School Sports League had to be rescheduled and Charlottesville High School Principal Rashaad Pitt sent out a message to parents and students recommending they wear masks to the graduation.

The haze sweeping across the East Coast from New Hampshire to South Carolina is a result of more than 400 wildfires burning in Canada. Particularly in the province of Quebec, there are 240 fires that the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Center lists as “out of control.”

“Many Americans are currently experiencing poor air quality due to smoke from wildfires in Canada,” U.S. Surgeon Gen. Dr. Vivek H. Murthy said on Twitter on Thursday.

“Don’t let a lack of symptoms fool you; children can be particularly at risk of health problems caused by the wildfire smoke,” Dr. Shilpa Patel of Children’s National Hospital in Washington, D.C., told the NBC4 in D.C.

The veil of milky-white smoke led the Albemarle County Fire Marshal to issue an open-air burn ban Friday afternoon effective immediately until June 12. Likewise, to do their part, many local businesses have been passing out face masks to customers to help protect them from the air.

Tiny particles, smaller than COVID-19 particles, in the smoke are what make the air dangerous to breathe. Importantly, medical experts say that people should wear only N95, or more advanced, masks to block out those tiny particles in the air.

Climate scientists predict that while this seems like a rare occurrence, it is not. A warming climate is increasing the frequency and intensity of wildfires around the world and causing subsequent air pollution to be worse.

Researchers at Stanford University have found that millions of Americans are routinely exposed to pollution levels caused by wildfires that were rarely seen just a decade ago.

While it is unclear when the hazardous haze will relinquish, forecasters predict rain for Monday which they believe could help to break up the smoke. Until then, health experts recommend avoiding outdoor activity when possible and to check air pollution forecasts in the area.