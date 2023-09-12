Charlottesville-area authorities are assuring residents that there is enough drinking water.

But they would like you to conserve some anyway.

“Since most of our area is in a ‘Moderate Drought’ as indicated by the U.S. Drought Monitor, our residents and businesses should be mindful about conserving water by limiting outdoor watering, washing cars and filling pools,” reads a Monday joint press release from the city, Albemarle County and Rivanna Water and Sewer Authority.

The message comes amid drought warnings in counties throughout the commonwealth; over the past few days, nearby Greene County has implemented a mandatory water-use restriction while over the mountain in Staunton the city is also encouraging but not mandating residents conserve water.

The range of water-use restrictions now being issued in other parts of Virginia is what prompted the Rivanna Water and Sewer Authority to draft its statement Monday.

“We just want people to be mindful that it’s been hot, it hasn’t rained, so please be aware and conserve water when you can,” Betsy Nemeth, the authority’s director of administration and communications, told The Daily Progress. The statement is intended to bring a “general awareness” to the drought conditions throughout the commonwealth.

Two weeks ago, the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality issued a drought watch advisory for 13 counties and a drought warning advisory for seven: Augusta, Rockingham, Shenandoah, Frederick, Page, Warren and Clarke.

“A drought warning indicates that a significant advisory is imminent,” the department’s communications coordinator Julia Raimondi told The Daily Progress.

The department attributed the conditions to low precipitation, below average stream flows and below average groundwater level.

“All Virginians are encouraged to protect water supplies by minimizing water use, monitor drought conditions, and detect and repair leaks,” reads the Aug. 30 statement from the Department of Environmental Quality.

Augusta County has asked locals to take voluntary conservation measures, such as reduce lawn and garden watering, avoid sprinkler use and limit washing of sidewalks, driveways and other paved surfaces.

Fauquier has issued voluntary restrictions in an attempt to achieve a 10% reduction in water use.

Front Royal is mandating residents and businesses conserve water; violating those measures could result in a fine.

Rapidian Service Authority, which supplies water to Greene County, announced its mandatory water restrictions on Aug. 31.

“This situation does not mean that RSA is running out of water,” it wrote in a statement. “We monitor the level of the Rapidan River daily and still have an adequate supply of water.”

Shenandoah National Park is under a high fire danger warning due to high temperatures and dry conditions.

The sanitary district in Clarke County serves around 500 customers, County Administrator Chris Boies told The Daily Progress. It uses a spring for water, and only about 6% of the spring’s total output.

“The spring has not significantly been impacted by the current drought conditions,” Boies said.

But the district is advising customers to voluntarily conserve water. The town of Berryville, which is in the county, is under a mandatory water restriction.

The Charlottesville area has no plans to follow the lead of localities that have issued mandates.

“There’s certainly no one having conversations in Charlottesville or Albemarle County about mandatory water restrictions,” Nemeth said.

Reservoirs managed by the Rivanna Water and Sewer Authority are currently 93% full, and according to Monday’s statement the authority is “prepared to meet the community’s public drinking water needs, despite below normal rainfall.”

Those reservoirs are strategically managed to prepare for dry summer and fall seasons.

“We are confident there is an adequate supply of drinking water to serve our community for the foreseeable future,” the Rivanna authority’s executive director, Bill Mayer, said in the statement.

Just how far into the future is hard to say. It will depend on rainfall and temperatures, according to Nemeth.

“Right now, we’re sitting at 93% capacity for usable water in our reservoirs, and given all the very hot days we’ve had and frankly the complete lack of rain, we’re still in very good shape,” Nemeth said.

Nemeth does not expect the water shortage in other counties to affect Albemarle.

“If they needed some kind of assistance with something we’d certainly have a conversation about it, but right now I don’t see how what’s going on in other counties could potentially affect us,” she said.