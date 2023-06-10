Local and federal authorities descended on a Waynesboro residence on Friday and arrested a man wanted in a New Jersey homicide case as well as as a more local robbery investigation.

Jaleel Khirey Brookins, a 27-year-old Waynesboro resident, was apprehended in the 300 block of Arch Avenue in the city.

The Albemarle County Police Department, assisting the Waynesboro Police Department and the FBI, announced Friday that Brookins had been taken into custody without incident.

Brookins has been charged with four crimes in New Jersey: homicide, illegal use of a firearm, possession of a firearm without a permit and making bodily threats. He has also been charged with two crimes in Albemarle County: robbery and conspiracy to commit a felony.

A second man, 29-year-old Qwasean Jamal Lewis of Charlottesville, was also found in the residence, Albemarle police said, and taken into custody.

Like Brookins, Lewis has been charged with robbery and conspiracy to commit a felony in Albemarle County.

The local charges are related to a May robbery, according to police.

"During the search of the residence, officers located and seized four firearms. Charges related to the firearms seizure are currently pending," Albemarle police said in a Friday statement.

As of Saturday, both men were in custody at Middle River Regional Jail in Augusta County.