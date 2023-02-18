The Watts Passage bridge over Preddy Creek in Albemarle County north of Charlottesville has been closed after failing a routine inspection.

The Virginia Department of Transportation said in a Feb. 16 statement it had discovered damage to the structure that posed a threat to the public.

A detour has been established using Stony Point Road and Burnley Station Road. It remains unclear how long the bridge will remain out of commission.

Road conditions and other real-time travel information can be found on the 511 Virginia website, the free VDOT 511 mobile app or by dialing 511 from any phone in Virginia. VDOT also provides updates on Facebook and the Twitter feed for the Culpeper district, which includes Albemarle.