Watch Now: Work begins on public housing redevelopment planned by residents

Oliver said Sunday's groundbreaking represents the first of three phases to rebuild public housing in the city and that residents will be involved in all three phases.

“Our mission, and our goal, is to build 370 new units that will allow all of our families new units,” she said. “It will not happen overnight, but with everyone’s support, we can make it happen.”

Charlottesville’s first public housing units were built in 1964 after the city tore down the Vinegar Hill neighborhood, where many African Americans lived and owned businesses.

The original public housing units, which are still in use, were built of concrete block and had an industrial design that made them feel less like a residence and more like an institutional building.

Charlottesville Mayor Nikuyah Walker told those gathered for the groundbreaking that the new residences will feel like true homes.

“We understand that there was no intention behind the building of [original] spaces to honor the people and their families. And we know today what should have been known then — that that is absolutely unacceptable,” she said.