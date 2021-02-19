Watch Now: UVa says COVID surge created by student noncompliance

“Some reports were preemptive and allowed the governing board to shut down events that would have broken policy before they happened,” the statement reads. “Going forward, the [council] remains committed to stopping the spread of COVID-19 and complying with all university guidelines, including the recent ban on all in-person gatherings.”

UVa is not the only Virginia college enduring a COVID surge. According to the Virginia Department of Health, Virginia Commonwealth University and Bon Secours Memorial School of Nursing in Richmond and the University of Virginia at Wise are reported to have active outbreaks of the virus.

Rosner said the surge is likely because students, like many people across the country, are feeling worn down by the continuing pandemic.

“Not the least [of the issues] is fatigue around COVID. It’s been going on for a year and we’re all tired of this and want things to go back to normal and so we’re letting our guard down,” Rosner said.

Ryan said he hopes the tightened restrictions will flatten the COVID curve without having to add additional restrictions.

“We have to clamp down now. This is what hard looks like,” Ryan said. “The days ahead will test the character of our community.”