WATCH NOW: Tallest timber building on East Coast celebrates topping out downtown

Apex Clean Energy is a Charlottesville-based firm that has helped to develop solar and wind energy farms in Oklahoma, Texas, Illinois and Michigan. The firm partnered with Riverbend Development, the Hourigan Group and architectural firm William McDonough + Partners to build an office building that uses clean energy.

Apex will take up 84,000 square feet of the building, equal to the structure’s top three floors, to house offices for its 170 local employees. Currently, the company leases space across three different buildings in Charlottesville.

“It's going to be a building that has over 300 kilowatts of solar power on it, and what that will do is enable Apex to be net zero in this office. So we will generate as much power as we use in the building,” Goodwin said.

“We also will have on-site energy storage, and that will have some demand response capabilities and back up some of our business functions,” he said.

Goodwin said there will be electric vehicle charging stations and employees will be encouraged to drive electric vehicles to work.