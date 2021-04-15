WATCH NOW: Shucked shells sent to seashore to boost oyster beds

Plucked, shucked and chucked into a pile, oyster shells gathered from area restaurants were shoveled, bagged and shipped off to the Piankatank River on Thursday to provide oysters with shelter once again.

The shells have been sitting in a corner of the Ivy Materials Utilization Center for the better part of a year, baking in the sun. On Thursday afternoon, volunteers with the Rivanna Water & Sewer Authority and Rivanna Solid Waste Authority joined forces with the Virginia Oyster Shell Recycling Project to put the half shells in mesh and on pallets.

“We collected shells from some area restaurants and individuals and let them sit in the open to dry and let bits of oyster and cocktail sauce flake off,” said Cindy Andrews, program coordinator for the shell recycling project. “We had a lot of restaurants participating, but the pandemic has been tough on the restaurants this past year. We still have enough, though.”

The recycling program is managed by Virginia Commonwealth University's Rice Rivers Center. It collects shucked shells from Richmond, Williamsburg, Newport News, Hampton, Norfolk, Suffolk, Chesapeake, Portsmouth, Virginia Beach and the Northern Neck, as well as Charlottesville.