WATCH NOW: New park opens in 10th and Page neighborhood

The Charlottesville Parks and Recreation Department held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday for a new park in the 10th and Page neighborhood.

The yet-to-be-named park is at the corner of Eighth Street and Hardy Drive.

The new park is an upgrade to an area of city-owned lots where several homes had been removed due to chronic and damaging flooding. Using $430,687 in Community Development Block Grant Funds, the city — in collaboration with the neighborhood association, the CDBG 10th and Page Priority Neighborhood Task Force and nearby residents — developed a plan in 2016 for creation of the park.

The park includes an open grassy play area, walking paths, benches and a community gathering stage area. New trees were planted along Eighth Street along with improvements to sidewalk and crosswalks.

An additional piece of property was obtained from Norfolk Southern Railroad, which allowed for the conversion of an old concrete drainage culvert into a covered area that is considered to be safer and more attractive.

The community will have the opportunity to name the new park. Name suggestions and any other comments or questions regarding the park can be submitted to Chris Gensic at gensic@charlottesville.gov or by calling (434) 970-3656.